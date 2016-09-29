The Seventh Precinct reports two arrests for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance which occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 12:57 p.m. in N. Massapequa.

According to police, Seventh Precinct patrol officers responded to the parking lot of 893 N. Broadway for an assignment of two male juveniles throwing rocks at passing cars. Upon arrival the officers discovered two children, 6 and 8 years of age, standing near a parked van. An investigation revealed the children’s father, Daniel P. Bosco, 40, of N. Massapequa was sitting in the front passenger seat of the parked van with the door open and Daniel J. Barberis, 40, of N. Massapequa standing in front of him, preparing to inject him with heroin. The Officers placed both men under arrest without incident and the children were transported from the scene and left in the custody of a family member. No injuries were reported.

Bosco is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree,

Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Barberis is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree and Criminally Possessing a Hypodermic Instrument. They were arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at First District Court in Hempstead.